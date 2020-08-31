Jaguars waive RB Leonard Fournette after three seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars rejected another prominent gamer.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Jags waived running back Leonard Fournette, per a source notified of the choice.

The group later on verified the relocation.

The previousNo 4 total choice in 2017 was picked to be the focal point of the Jags’ ground-and-pound vision, as seen by previous VPTom Coughlin While Fournette had great counting statistics, his effectiveness never ever measured up to the draft status.

In 2019, Fournette hurried for 1,152 backyards on 265 brings with three TDs, balancing a career-best 4.3 backyards per bring in 15 video games. In his three seasons in Jacksonville, the 25-year-old put together 2,631 backyards and 17 TDs on 666 efforts, for a 4.0 yards-per-carry average.

His period in Jacksonville was a rocky one, from encounters with management to inadequate play. In 2018, the group suspended the running back for one video game following a fistfight with Bills protector Shaq Lawson.