Jaguars waive Leonard Fournette after three seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived running back Leonard Fournette, the team announced Monday.

The move ends a tumultuous three-year run in which Fournette rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Jaguars didn’t pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason and actively pursued a trade without receiving any serious offers.

If Fournette clears waivers, he would become a free agent. He is due $4.17 million in salary this season if someone claims him.

Fournette, 25, was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He was the first draft pick made by Tom Coughlin, the team’s former executive vice president of football operations. Coughlin wanted to build the team around a power-run game and dominant defense, and though that worked in 2017, when the Jaguars reached the AFC Championship Game, things didn’t always go smoothly between Fournette and the team.

Player Pct. of Yards Christian McCaffrey* 43.7% Nick Chubb 32.5% Leonard Fournette** 30.6% Derrick Henry 30.1% *Drafted 8th overall by Panthers in 2017

**Drafted 4th overall by Jaguars in 2017

— ESPN Stats & Information

Fournette’s tenure in Jacksonville took a turn in 2018, which ended up being the worst season of his football life. He was injured, suspended and on the bench in crunch time. He was fined, criticized and admittedly not in ideal shape late in the year. The Jaguars voided the remaining guarantees in his rookie contract following his one-game suspension for fighting with Buffalo Bills…