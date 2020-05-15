Jaguars’ Tyler Eifert interrupts video call to chase down his dogs

SEAHAWKS TRIED TRADING RUSSELL WILSON TO THE BROWNS IN 2018 FOR NO. 1 OVERALL PICK IN NFL DRAFT: REPORT

The new Jaguars participant stepped away for a bit to monitor them down and by chance he was ready to get them again protected and sound.

“They’re back,” Eifert stated. “And, I got a little conditioning too.”

Eifert performed seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier than signing with the Jaguars within the offseason. Most of his time with the Bengals was spent on the sideline. In 4 of the seven seasons, he was with the Bengals, he appeared in fewer 9 video games.

In the 59 video games he did play in, Eifert had 185 catches for two,152 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He did inform reporters that one of many the reason why he selected to signal with the Jaguars was to play below his former offensive coordinator Jay Gruden.

“It was a big factor,” he stated. “We get along great, and I have a good understanding for the offense that he runs — and a good feel for it.”