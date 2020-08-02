Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Gardner Minshew is now the 2nd signal caller to wind up on the reserve list.

All 32 NFL groups began training school today, however just for gamers who have actually evaluated unfavorable for COVID-19 On Saturday, Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions wound up on the group’s COVID-19/ reserve list, ending up being the very first beginning quarterback to do so. The list of signal callers on the league list has actually grown by one.

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars positioned 5 gamers on the COVID-19 list, among them being beginning quarterback GardnerMinshew It’s unidentified if the Jaguars signal caller evaluated favorable for the coronavirus, or if he entered contact with somebody who did.

Another beginning QB to the COVID-19 reserve list: #Jaguars QB GardnerMinshew Yesterday, it was #Lions QB Matthew Stafford. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2020

Gardner Minshew’s schedule on the reserve list is unidentified

There’s unpredictability surrounding Minshew due to the fact that the group isn’t enabled to speak about a gamer’s health status, per the league’s coronavirus procedure.

If a gamer tests favorable however is asymptomatic, they can return to the center either 10 days after the preliminary test or if they yield 2 successive unfavorable test results within 5 days. But if they’re not …