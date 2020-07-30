Jaguares can no longer afford top players, says Argentine Rugby Union president | Rugby Union News





Jaguares are feeling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on club financial resources

The Jaguares Super Rugby group can no longer afford top players, according to the president of the Argentine Rugby Union Marcelo Rodriguez.

Salaries have actually ended up being a larger problem than typical due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on club financial resources and Rodriguez has actually verified the choice has actually been required to launch players from their agreements.

The suspension of the 2020 Super Rugby season and the subsequent loss of TELEVISION, sponsorship and ticket profits, indicated it ended up being unviable to keep their finest players in Argentina.

“We had to be straight with the players so they know the situation, with the uncertainty and the huge impact in the southern hemisphere,” Rodriguez stated.

Marcelo Rodriguez shakes hands with New Zealand’s Sam Cane throughout in 2015’s Rugby Championship

The Jaguares had actually successfully run as a shadow Argentina team, very first signing up with Super Rugby in 2016.

Last year fthey runners-up to the Canterbury Crusaders however this year’s competition was stopped forever in March after 7 of the 18 rounds of matches had actually been played.

Australia and New Zealand have actually given that begun domestic editions, while South Africa are wanting to begin a competitors by the end of the year.

Jaguares coach Gonzalo Quesada has actually currently delegated take control of at Stade Francais and 8 senior players, consisting of the last 2 captains, Agustin Creevy and Jeronimo de la Fuente, have actually relocated to European clubs.

Jaguares look set to lose the majority of their star players

Governing body South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby (SANZAAR) have actually all however quit on getting a Super Rugby competitors anywhere looking like the 2020 edition in location for next season.

However they have actually exposed they are wanting to play a Rugby Championship test competition in New Zealand in November.

Argentina’s Pumas have actually chosen practically solely home-based players for the last couple of years however Rodriguez stated coach Mario Ledesma would be offered the flexibility to select his team from more afield.

“I understand the context and we respect the decisions (of the players to leave) because they have more convenient scenarios,” Rodriguez stated.

“The challenge will be to assemble a team with players who are here and also in Europe.”