Jadon Sancho’s future not a concern for England manager Gareth Southgate | Football News







Gareth Southgate believes any decision Jadon Sancho makes about his future will benefit England.

The Borussia Dortmund forward is expected to maintain demand come early july, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all related to moves for the man who scored a first senior hat-trick last month and it has a tally of 17 goals in 24 Bundesliga starts this term.

He has excelled in Germany since a 2017 move from Manchester City but Southgate believes wherever the 20-year-old ends up it’ll still aid England.

“From a personal point of view, for England, whichever route opens up is positive,” said the England boss.

“He’ll play at Dortmund, he is well looked after by the staff and they provide the right messages.

England will bid for European Championship glory next summer

“There isn’t a downside for us if that he stays with Dortmund but if we see him in the Premier League that brings different opportunities to see him in a different environment and how that he adapts to that particular.

“The most important thing is he keeps playing regularly, at his age that’s key to him learning and improving.

“The key is he’s got to play football. The beauty of him playing at Dortmund is he’s got played regularly and he’s got played in a team expected to hit a certain level.

“Champions League football is another bonus and that require to be challenging Bayern Munich entirely.

“The Premier League would provide him with a different challenge, the depth of the league is a bit more intense – in terms of the quality.”

Southgate warns players over behaviour

Southgate has also warned his England stars he’s keeping an eye on them, after some flouted the guidelines during the lockdown imposed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Kyle Walker has twice been caught breaking coronavirus lockdown rules, when he allegedly hosted a party after which when that he travelled to South Yorkshire to visit his sister and parents at different addresses.

Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and U21 international Morgan Gibbs-White have also reportedly contravened the principles over the past couple of months.

Southgate says individual mistakes will not end international careers but he’s keeping tabs on the players.

Gareth Southgate says he ‘doesn’t miss much’ when it comes to the behaviour of England players

“I won’t judge people purely on what’s happened now but we build a picture of evidence,” he said.

“When dealing with teenage boys there will be transgressions and I will never make a decision on someone predicated on one mistake or one misjudgement.

“Equally, I don’t miss much and you also are constantly judging and assessing people and building a picture of what you’re going to be working with.

“We judge on the field and off the field, what’s the character and personality? We’ll be away for a lockdown of 40 to 60 days if we will a tournament, how are those people likely to cope with that?

“Are they dedicated enough? Professional enough? I’m not likely to not pick somebody as a result of something that has happened in this period but we have a picture forming all the time of people’s lives and where they are at.

“Character is important, if we are going to be a winning team.”