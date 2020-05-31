Jadon Sancho calls for ‘justice for George Floyd’ during Borussia Dortmund win | Football News





Jadon Sancho revealed a message of assist for George Floyd

England winger Jadon Sancho revealed a message calling for “justice” for the loss of life of American George Floyd, after scoring for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Sancho put Dortmund 2-Zero up of their Bundesliga match in opposition to Paderborn, earlier than eradicating his jersey to disclose an undershirt with a message studying “justice for George Floyd”.

Mr Floyd was an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for greater than eight minutes as he advised them “I can’t breathe”.

Floyd’s loss of life has sparked mass protests throughout the US, with governors in a number of states calling in National Guard troops in an try to take care of order.

Sancho, who got here via Manchester City’s academy earlier than transferring to Germany in 2017, was proven a yellow card for eradicating his shirt during the tribute.

The 20-year-old is a full England worldwide, who has earned 11 caps since making his debut in 2018.

Sancho’s tribute got here after one other Bundesliga participant, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, went down on one knee after scoring earlier on Sunday in an obvious tribute to Floyd.

Thuram, the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, briefly accepted the congratulations of his teammates during the 4-1 win over Union Berlin, earlier than dropping to his knee for 5 seconds together with his head bowed.