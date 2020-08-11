Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund digs heel to stop Manchester United signing star

Sancho, 20, is among the most popular potential customers in world football– scoring 17 league objectives and making 16 helps last season– and had actually been highly related to a relocation to OldTrafford
.
However, United has actually supposedly balked at Dortmund’s appraisal of Sancho, which stands at around $140 m.
Sancho, who was imagined in the UK recently, flew back to Switzerland on Monday to join his group for pre-season training and the club’s sporting director Michael Zorc states he is sticking with the German club.
“We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions,” the Dortmund male informed press reporters onMonday
.
“Last summer we adjusted Jadon’s salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then.”
Dortmund had actually set August 10 as the last due date for Manchester United to get the offer provided for Sancho and it appears to be supporting that pledge.
The brand-new Bundesliga season begins September 18 and the club does not desire this continuous transfer legend to effect its preparations.
United might yet return for the England global who left its regional competitor Manchester City back in 2017.