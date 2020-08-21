Jadeveon Clowney willing to sit out if he doesn’t get his price

Jadeveon Clowney may not play in 2020.

The start of the 2020 NFL season is simply a couple of weeks away, and previous Seattle Seahawks protective end Jadeveon Clowney stays out of work in spite of numerous successive seasons of tested production. Peter King is associating Clowney’s resistance to indication an agreement to his stopped working effort to get an agreement that will pay him in line with what other leading pass rushes in the NFL are making.

King is reporting that Clowney, who has actually currently been ruled out as a possible finalizing by groups like the Tennessee Titans who need a pass rush, is willing to pull a Le’Veon Bell and sit out the 2020 season if he is not able to protect an agreement anywhere near his asking price of $15 million per season.

Jadeveon Clowney’s 2019 season was much better than the statistics would show.

Clowney was dominant sometimes for the Houston Texans, making three consecutive Pro Bowls and making one All-Pro choice in between the 2016 and 2018 seasons. After Bill O’Brien chose to end on Clowney and trade him to Seattle, …