Jadeveon Clowney waiting for teams to make cuts before making decision

Jadeveon Clowney might lastly be close to making a decision.
The Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes continue as the NFL season is set to start nextThursday The New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans have actually supposedly become favorites.
Clowney’s primary issue throughout this entire process has actually been the cash. He has actually supposedly refused deals that didn’t satisfy his asking cost, which initially started at $20 million each year.
This has actually dragged out all summertime and it appears Clowney will wait a couple of more days to make his decision.