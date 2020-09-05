Jadeveon Clowney waiting for teams to make cuts before making decision

By
Jasyson
-

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 29: Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney # 90 of the Seattle Seahawks responds along with protective end Ezekiel Ansah # 94 throughout the the NFL video game versus the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Glendale,Arizona The Seahawks won 27 to 10. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Jadeveon Clowney might lastly be close to making a decision.

The Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes continue as the NFL season is set to start nextThursday The New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans have actually supposedly become favorites.

Clowney’s primary issue throughout this entire process has actually been the cash. He has actually supposedly refused deals that didn’t satisfy his asking cost, which initially started at $20 million each year.

This has actually dragged out all summertime and it appears Clowney will wait a couple of more days to make his decision.

Jadeveon Clowney seeing lineup …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR