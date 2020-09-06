Jadeveon Clowney agrees to 1-year, $12M deal with Titans 

The Jadeveon Clowney watch has ended.

Having long been one of the most high-profile free agents, Clowney is no longer without a squad as the defensive end has agreed to join the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

ESPN first reported the news.

The Titans are giving Clowney a one-year deal worth more than $12 million — and an opportunity to cash in again in 2021 if he has a big season, according to Rapoport.

The 27-year-old Clowney had his best season in 2017 when current Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel was his defensive coordinator in Houston. He recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss that season while playing in all 16 games.

Clowney battled injuries last season in Seattle, recording just three sacks in 13 games. He successfully underwent surgery earlier this year to repair a core muscle injury.

Several teams were reportedly interested in Clowney, including the New Orleans Saints who made a late push for the three-time Pro Bowler.