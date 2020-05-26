Jadan Raymond: Vitoria SC eye Crystal Palace teenage star | Football News







Portuguese membership Vitoria Guimaraes are the most recent European outfit to attempt to tempt Crystal Palace’s 16-year outdated midfield star Jadan Raymond from Selhurst Park.

Palace have to date did not agree a take care of the versatile left-footer who has beforehand attracted curiosity from each Benfica and Valencia.

He represented Wales within the 2018 Victory Shield and attracted admirers from throughout the continent after a collection of high quality performances for England U17s within the Syrenka Cup in Poland.

Palace stay eager to maintain their younger star however face shedding him for simply £250,000 in compensation if he had been to go away when his contract runs out subsequent month.

Vitoria have been preserving a eager eye on younger English expertise after capturing the signings of Marcus Edwards and Easah Suliman from Tottenham and Aston Villa respectively final summer time.