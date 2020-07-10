Jada Pinkett & Will Smith FINALLY Explain Open Relationship Rumors With Bombshell Reveal!

This could it be! Jada Pinkett Smith promised she would bring herself to the Red Table to finally address August Alsina‘s claims they had an affair — and that’s precisely what she did on Friday!

Hubby Will Smith was there every step of the way as the Matrix Reloaded star finally gave us the real scoop.

But what was it? Go on the roller coaster ride with us, won’t you??

Jada begins:

“About fours years ago… I started a friendship with August. And we actually became really, really good friends. And it started with him needing some help — me planning to help his health, his mental state.”

Wait, what is she trying to say? Will adds:

“When Aug first came around he was really sick.”

Jada agrees:

“He was really, really sick, yeah.”

Where the heck is this going?? Jada moves forward:

“From there you and I were going through a very difficult time…”

Will puts it more bluntly:

“I was done with your ass!”

Wow. Jada confirms:

“We basically, we broke up.”

What a bombshell! Will says:

“We decided we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”

Jada makes clear at the time the separation wasn’t for some fixed period but instead “indefinite.” Man, they really were over!

Next Jada says she got herself in to “a different kind of entanglement with August.” OKAY, so this happens to be a confirmation of the affair after all!

She prefaces by saying she doesn’t like the story going around about Will “giving his permission” to August, saying:

“The only individual that could give permission because circumstance is myself. But what August was probably wanting to communicate… because we were separated amicably… I think that he also wished to make it clear that he’s not just a homewrecker. Which he’s perhaps not.”

Thankfully Will then plays the area of the audience on the edge of our seats and questions his wife’s unclear messaging, like the word “entanglement.” She agrees:

“Yes, it was a relationship.”

Phew! Admission, finally!

What’s made perfectly clear in the convo is that the couple aren’t swingers, they’re NOT in a open marriage — they certainly were on some slack!

See the entire conversation (below)!

