Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 66, flashes toned abs: ‘Elliptical here I come!’

Banfield-Norris presented in front of the mirror in a white sports bra and bicycle rider shorts. The “Red Table Talk” co-host showed her core muscles and sculpted arms in the image.

“Trying to motivate myself to get back in the gym,” she captioned the image. “A good look in the mirror always does the trick! Elliptical here I come”

Jordyn Woods commented with 3 fire emojis.

Actress Bresha Webb composed: “Get back in the health club? Gurl [sic], u [sic] are the health club! Let me get on up on this treadmill! U [sic] got abs abs! Thanks for the inspiration.”

Banfield-Norris’ post came simply a day prior to her child and son-in-law Will Smith muffled “Red Table Talk” to discuss reports surrounding their marital relationship.

Pinkett Smith, 48, explained a relationship she had with rap artist August Alsina throughout a separation from Smith, 51, as an “entanglement.”