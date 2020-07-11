Jada Pinkett Smith reveals ‘relationship’ with rapper to husband Will Smith – Armenian News

Jada Pinkett Smith has unmasked on her chat show in a heart-to-heart with husband Will Smith that she did have a relationship with rapper August Alsina.

Speaking to Smith on her Facebook show Red Table Talk, the actress said that the relationship happened while the pair were separated, BBC News reports.

“We were over,” Pinkett Smith is quoted as saying. “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

The pair have already been married since 1997, have two kids together, and said they truly are currently straight back together following a split.

The couple said they wanted to do the show to clear up speculation circulating in the media over an interview August Alsina recently gave to a radio morning show, The Breakfast Club.

The rapper said he previously been in a relationship with Pinkett Smith and that Smith had given the affair his “blessing”, leading to speculation that the Hollywood power couple were in an open marriage.

“The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself,” Pinkett Smith said.

“I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s also not a home-wrecker. Which he’s not.”

She hadn’t spoken to the rapper in years, she added.