Jada Pinkett Smith Hints At Her Own ‘Healing’ On Upcoming Red Table Talk Amid Open Relationship Claims!

Some tea is about to be spilled by Jada Pinkett Smith, and it appears like it’s about her own recent drama!

If you’re not trapped to speed, August Alsina sat down for a chat with The Breakfast Club‘s Angela Yee where the singer revealed his alleged affair with Will Smith‘s wife and confirmed the longtime couple is in an open marriage. Furthermore, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star gave the August and Jada “his blessing!”

She tweeted on Thursday afternoon:

“There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.”

Obviously, Twitter users are speculating in regards to the specifics of what she’ll choose to share during her upcoming Red Table Talk for Facebook AND when it’s going to all drop. It was only yesterday when her rep told Page Six that the allegations of an affair with the 27-year-old musician are “absolutely not true!”

This week’s bombshell came after rumors that the two have now been involved privately for YEARS and was widely assumed to be platonic. In 2019, the New Orleans native’s remix of the song Nunya referenced an unnamed “actress” who was “putting on a show” and didn’t want “the world to know.” Obviously, this fueled the flames that there was something going on behind the scenes!

In an endeavor to clear his name, August exposed about their romance:

“People can have whatever ideas they like. But what I’m not OKAY with is my character being in question… Contrary to what many people may believe, I’m not just a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t believe that it’s ever important for visitors to know what I really do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But in cases like this, there are more and more people who are side-eyeing me… I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I do believe it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I’ve never done such a thing wrong. I really like those people [the Smiths] … They are beautiful people.”

According to the I Love This S**t artist, Will and Jada are “life partners” and were both on-board with the concept of an open relationship:

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation … He gave me his blessing. And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a lot of love on her [Jada]. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much to ensure that I can die right now, and start to become OK understanding that I fully gave myself to somebody… Some people never get that in this entire life.”

Wow!! He really fell deep!

Ch-ch-check out more from August (below):

Will and Jada are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting and favorite couples! After shortly meeting on the pair of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air in 1994 when Jada auditioned for a role, they began dating the following year and got hitched in 1997. Together, they share daughter Willow and son Jaden, and Will’s son Trey from the past relationship.

Thoughts, y’all?? We’re definitely intrigued to see what Jada has to say!!

