Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith confirm her involvement with August Alsina

According to the superstar couple they “were going through a very difficult time” and had split up when Pinkett Smith started a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.

During their “Red Table Talk” chat Smith pushed his wife to be clear about what her relationship was with Alsina.

“I got into an entanglement with August,” Pinkett Smith said.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” Alsina said through the interview. “Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership that they have spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.”

Alsina said he had lost money and relationships due to rumors he previously been involved with Pinkett Smith, 48.

The actress and her 51-year-old husband have long been the main topic of rumors they have an open marriage.

The couple has denied this, but says their marriage is not old-fashioned and that t hey have a “life partnership.”

On Friday’s episode the pair said they felt compelled to speak out because there clearly was so much speculation after Alsina’s interview.

“We specifically never said anything,” Will Smith said. “Coming to the table was like we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something.”

Pinkett Smith said she began a friendship with Alsina about four and a half years ago and that became more once she and her husband hit a rough patch.

She also said she wished to clear up Alsina having said her husband had given permission for the affair, though she added that she comprehended why the young singer may have believed that to be the case.

“The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself,” she said. “I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s also not a homewrecker. Which he’s not.”

The actress said she was “in a lot of pain” and “broken” through the relationship.

She and Will tried “everything we could to get away from each other only to realize that wasn’t possible.”

Pinkett Smith said her relationship with Alsina ended, the Smiths reconciled, and she said she has perhaps not spoken to the singer in years.

She said she and her husband have gotten to a location of “unconditional love.”

Smith said he previously been unsure as to whether he would ever speak to Pinkett Smith again when they were having problems, but he reminded her of these commitment.

“I told you the first year we were married, that I could love you through anything,” Will Smith said.

The couple bumped fists because they jokingly recited their rendition of his “Bad Boys” movie motto: “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life.”