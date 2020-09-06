Jacobson “disgusted” after impeding McLaughlin

McLaughlin was on his vital last flying lap in the second these days’s rapid-fire certifying sessions when he encountered a slow-moving Jacobson, who was on an out-lap, in the last sector.

The set made light contact at the last corner as McLaughlin frantically attempted to complete his lap.

Jacobson right away took duty for the clash after the session, personally apologising to McLaughlin prior to discussing how it took place to broadcaster Fox Sports.

“I’m disgusted with myself,” he stated. “I went straight up to McLaughlin straight away and apologised.

“It was an interaction mistake, to be truthful. I believed I had more time behind me and didn’t hear anything on the radio about a vehicle approaching at Turn 10 or 11. I went to get going as quickly as I saw him coming, and it was far too late.

“I’m really gutted for Scott McLaughlin, I apologised to him straight away and I’ll wear it. We need to improve our communication as a team. Scott had every right to be upset. He said ‘you should have known that I was coming’ and I said ‘hey, I thought I had more time, I didn’t know on the radio you were as close to me as you were’.

“The out-laps at the minute, everybody is going slower and slower. Usually the go point is at Turn 8, however the entire pack is supported. We’re at the back of the grid, where our group is …