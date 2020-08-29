Jacob Blake’s uncle slams police union’s claims of what happened leading up to the shooting

Justin Blake states his nephew didn’t have a weapon and “didn’t deserve to be shot seven times in his back.”

“We’re not going to allow them to come back a week later and talk about some type of weapon being involved after they temporarily paralyzed my nephew,” Blake stated. “As his uncle, that’s insulting.”

Blake, a 29-year-old Black guy, was shot while leaning into his car by a White Kenosha officer. A household lawyer stated Blake’s 3 kids remained in the cars and truck.

His uncle’s intense action followed the union representing the officer launched what they called the “actual and undisputed” realities of what led to the shooting– information they state even state private investigators left out or left insufficient.

Family lawyer states Blake never ever presented ‘impending danger’ In a Friday declaration, the Kenosha Professional Police Association state police tried to Tase Blake and when that stopped working, Blake then powerfully battled with the officers and put one of them in a headlock. “Our family is not going to get into weeds on some garbage,” Blake’s uncle stated of the headlock allegation. The police union declared Blake was equipped with a knife. State private investigators have actually stated Blake had a knife in his ownership which was later on discovered on the chauffeur’s side floorboard of his car. But the guy never ever presented an “imminent threat” to the officers on scene, a household lawyer stated. “When they state thatMr Blake started the physicality (and)Mr Blake put an officer in a headlock that does not comport with …

