Jacob Blake’s Mother Apologizes To Trump

The mother of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has called for an end to the violence and rioting sparked off by the incident.

“Please, Don’t Burn Up Property And Cause Havoc”

Blake was shot seven times in the back by police officers on Sunday afternoon, after leaning into his SUV despite directions from the police not to do so. The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered massive riots in the town, where looters and antifa have started burning down everything they can, including apartment buildings and local businesses.

Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, appeared on CNN on Tuesday night, calling for the rioters to stop their actions.

“My family and I are very hurt, and quite frankly, disgusted [by the riots],” Jackson said. “Please, don’t burn up property and cause havoc, and tear your homes down, in my son’s name,” she continued. “To use my child’s… tragedy to react in that manner is just not acceptable.”

Apology To President Trump From Blake’s Mother

President Trump had attempted to call the family, according to Jackson.

“I’m sorry I missed your call,” Jackson continued. “Because, had I not missed your call, maybe the comments you had made would have been different. I’m not mad at you at all. I have the utmost respect for…