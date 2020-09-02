Jacob Blake’s health is progressing, but his family says national reform is not

“He’s slowly but surely able to talk a little better, able to stay up a little longer, hold the hand of his father,” Justin Black, his uncle, informed CNN’s John Berman onTuesday But even when Blake does talk, he included, he can’t appear to surpass concerns around the occurrence that put him in the medical facility.

On August 23, Blake, a Black guy, was shot 7 times by a White policeman in Kenosha, Wisconsin, leaving the 29-year-old paralyzed from the waist down. Calls for justice broke out in the city, and an arrest was made after 2 protesters were shot. Though President Donald Trump visited the city Tuesday, he did not meet the Blake family and members stated they do not feel enough has actually been done.

“If we’re not talking about laws of reform — immediately reforming some of these police — then really I don’t want to speak to you at all,” Blake’s dad, Jacob Blake, Sr., informed CNN’sDon Lemon Tuesday “But if you’re talking about some reform, you can sit down with me. We can have some coffee or tea.”

Blake stated he desires the discussion to remain on developing a fairer justice system rather of political stunts. But he did slam Trump not openly discussing his kid by name throughout his go to.

“My son’s name is Jacob Blake, if you didn’t mention it you don’t care about it,” he stated. Blake family promoting conviction of officers Blake’s family stated he positioned no risk to officers, and they do not believe there will be justice up until there is a conviction of the officer, who …

