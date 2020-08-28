Jacob Blake’s father says his conversation with Biden and Harris was like ‘speaking to my uncle and one of my sisters’

“They were so comforting that you almost forgot how the situation was really playing out,” Jacob Blake Sr informed CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day,” referringto Biden and Harris “It was like I was speaking to my uncle and one of my sisters — literally, literally.”

“Biden kept telling me his own issues with his family. That he identifies with what I’m going through. I didn’t have to keep telling him. He knew. It felt like he knew,” Blake included. “It felt like they knew what was going on. And they didn’t act like they were in a hurry to go anywhere. They spent time with us. And the tears that came from (Jacob Blake’s) mother in this talk with the Bidens, that was important.”

Asked if President Donald Trump has actually attempted to connect to his household,Jacob Blake Sr responded: “That’s a negative.”

CNN reported Wednesday that Biden and Harris had actually spoken with Blake’s moms and dads, sibling and other members of the household. “I told them: Justice must and will be done. You know, our hearts are with his family, especially his children. It’s horrible what they saw, watching their father get shot,” Biden stated of the call in a video published to Twitter onWednesday Harris, who represents California in the United States Senate, called Blake’s shooting “tragic” and stated it “represents the two systems of justice in America” throughout an occasion onWednesday A White House main informed CNN efforts have actually been made to link Trump with the Blake household. The President has yet to remark straight on the case, …

