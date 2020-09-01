Jacob Blake’s father says he’s been receiving threats in the aftermath of his son’s shooting

“It is saddening to me that people don’t understand the type of pressure this family is under, and what the rest of the family is dealing with,” he informed CNN Monday, including that his 20-year-old kid was just recently hospitalized due to the fact that he was experiencing anxiety.

Protests have actually appeared in the city situated on the Lake Michigan shoreline in between Chicago and Milwaukee as varying accounts of what happened August 23 emerge. The demonstrations are likewise part of the continuous require justice in the deaths of Black individuals at the hands of authorities.

“A 17-year-old lifeguard who is attempting to protect the businesses and his community, and attempting to help wounded protesters and was protecting his own life while Kenosha was burning, why is he the one sitting in jail tonight as forces within this country sickeningly attempt to find a way to bring harm to him while he is detention,” Pierce stated. There’s another video to clear whatever up, lawyer says Ben Crump, lawyer for the Blake household, informed CNN’s Jim Acosta Monday there’s another video that will definitively reveal what occurred recently. “There is video that will clear all this up that will be released. But, the video is the key, Jim, because the video doesn’t require interpretation,” Crump says “The video is what it is. And it shows that Jacob Blake never posed a threat to those officers. He was always trying to get away from them.” The Kenosha Professional Police Association have actually stated Blake powerfully battled with …

