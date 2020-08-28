Jacob Blake woke up and asked his dad, ‘Why did they shoot me so many times?’

“Then his next question was, ‘Why did they shoot me so many times?'” Jacob Blake Sr informed CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” Friday early morning. “And I said, ‘Baby they weren’t supposed to shoot you at all.'”

But what troubledJacob Blake Sr the most, he stated, was that his kid’s leg was shackled to the medical facility bed.

“Why do they have that cold steel on my son’s ankle?” heasked “He can’t get up, he couldn’t get up if he wanted to.”

Blake, 29, is hospitalized in Wauwatosa, and relative state the sight of him connected to the bed is heartbreaking. “This is an insult to injury,” stated Justin Blake, his uncle.”He is paralyzed and can’t walk and they have him cuffed to the bed. Why?” Wisconsin Gov Tony Evers stated he “couldn’t imagine” why Blake was handcuffed. “I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary,” Evers informed press reporters. “I would hope that we would be able to find a more, a better way to help him … in recovering. That seems counterintuitive. It seems to be bad medicine.” The Froedtert Hospital, where Blake is being dealt with, postponed CNN’s concerns to the Wisconsin Department ofJustice The Kenosha cops and constable’s department, along with the district lawyer’s workplace, did not right away react to an ask for remark. “There is no explanation for it,” Blake household lawyer Benjamin Crump stated. “It follows the pattern of deliberate indifference and excessive force.” “My son has not been afforded the rights of a human,” Jacob Blake Sr …

