Jacob Blake was shot 7 times, Wisconsin official says

Raysean White, the male who filmed the altercation in between Jacob Blake and the Kenosha Police Department, stated the Sunday shooting is another example on a long list of Black individuals shot by cops.

(*7 *) “He’s just another example of George, Breonna Taylor. I’m glad he didn’t die,” White informed CNN’sPolo Sandoval “This is constantly showing Black people not to trust the police.”

White stated his video even more records cops violence versus unarmed Black males and females.

“This is showing proof of how the police officers, like, constantly killing Black unarmed Black men for no reason — because they have a badge, and they feel like they have power to shoot,” he stated.

Just seeing and shooting the shooting was traumatizing, White stated– however he likewise seemed like he quickly been the oneshot

“It could have been me, too. I stood right here, it could have been me,” he stated. “I’m just witnessing it, recording it. I was so angry,” he stated.

“It was so traumatic,” White included.

