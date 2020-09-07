Jacob Blake speaks to supporters from his hospital bed

By
Jackson Delong
-

Speaking from his hospital bed as recovers from the injuries he sustained after being shot seven times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer, Jacob Blake delivered a message to his supporters, warning them that everything can change in an instant. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down.

