Jacob Blake shooting: Investigators say the officer who shot Jacob Blake has been with the department for 7 years

Kenosha cops officer Rusten Sheskey, who has been with the department for 7 years, fired 7 times into Blake’s back Sunday night, according to a press release from the state’s justice department.

Authorities stated 2 officers have been put on administrative leave. The other officers associated with the shooting will be identified soon , according to the state’s attorney general of the United States.

Justin Blake, the uncle of the victim, informed CNN Wednesday night the household didn’t wish to speak withthe officer

“We just want to make sure the supervisors, those who are in charge, understand that (Blake’s) mother and … his father just want justice,” he stated. “We don’t want to talk to him. He should have to deal with the system that’s in front of him, and we need to make sure that that system works.”

Why Blake existed Kenosha officers were contacted us to a domestic event Sunday night, cops stated. A female called stating “her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises,” according to investigators from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. In an authorities call, a dispatcher names Blake and states he “isn’t supposed to be there” which he took the plaintiff’s secrets and declined to leave. The dispatcher later on discusses she does not have more information due to the fact that the caller was “uncooperative.” When officers showed up, they tried to detain Blake and utilized a Taser to attempt to stop him, the DCI stated. Blake then walked his automobile, “opened …

