Jacob Blake sends message to supporters from hospital



Jacob Blake said he was in pain round the clock





Jacob Blake – the black man who was shot seven times by a white police officer in the US state of Wisconsin last month – has said he is in constant pain in a video posted online.

Mr Blake, who, family say, may now be paralysed from the waist down, also struck a hopeful note, saying there was a “lot more life to live”.

The 29-year-old was shot seven times in the back as he was being arrested.

The incident re-ignited protests over racism and police brutality in the US.

Some of the protests in Kenosha, the city where Mr Blake was shot, turned violent, with two people killed.

An investigation into Mr Blake’s shooting continues.

Meanwhile, Mr Blake has appeared in court, pleading not guilty to criminal charges filed before the shooting on Friday.

What did Mr Blake say?

In a video posted to Twitter by his family’s lawyer, Mr Blake – still in his hospital bed – spoke of the pain he was suffering.

“Every 24 hours it’s pain, nothing but pain. It hurts to…