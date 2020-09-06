Jacob Blake says life can change in an instant in video filmed from his hospital bed

“Your life and not only just your life, your legs — something that you need to move around, to move forward in life — can be taken like this, man,” Blake stated, snapping his fingers.

His lawyer, Ben Crump, published the video to Twitter Saturday as Blake, 29, recuperates from the injuries he sustained after being shot 7 times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, law enforcement officer.

A video clip of the occurrence programs an officer shooting Blake as he attempts to get in the motorist’s side door of an SUV. His 3 kids– 3, 5 and 8– were in the automobile at the time.

The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.