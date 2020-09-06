Jacob Blake says life can change in an instant in video filmed from his hospital bed

“Your life and not only just your life, your legs — something that you need to move around, to move forward in life — can be taken like this, man,” Blake stated, snapping his fingers.
His lawyer, Ben Crump, published the video to Twitter Saturday as Blake, 29, recuperates from the injuries he sustained after being shot 7 times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, law enforcement officer.
A video clip of the occurrence programs an officer shooting Blake as he attempts to get in the motorist’s side door of an SUV. His 3 kids– 3, 5 and 8– were in the automobile at the time.
The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.
The occurrence likewise reignited demonstrations over cops cruelty and systemic bigotry that started after the death of George Floyd in cops custody in May.
Blake stated he has staples in his back and stomach and is in discomfort all day.
“It hurts to breathe. It hurts to sleep. It hurts to move side to side. It hurts to eat,” he stated. “You do not want to have to deal with this.”
He likewise contacted those viewing to make a change for the much better.
“Please I’m telling you change your lives out there,” he stated. “We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people.”