Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Jacob Blake, the black male whose shooting by cops set off demonstrations, has actually pleaded not guilty to criminal charges submitted prior to the event.

Mr Blake, who remains in health center paralysed, is implicated of criminal trespass, sexual assault and disorderly conduct based upon declarations by his previous sweetheart.

The criminal problem was submitted in July, and is unassociated to the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 23 August.

A trial over the problem is set to start later on this year.

On Friday Mr Blake, 29, remained in his health center bed as he appeared through Zoom to plead not guilty.

But a regional commissioner chose that there sufficed proof to send out the matter to trial.

The criminal problem did not recognize Mr Blake’s previous sweetheart by name.

What about the 23 August shooting?

A law enforcement officer shot Mr Blake 7 times in the back throughout an arrest as he attempted to enter a cars and truck where his 3 kids were seated.

The Kenosha cops union states Mr Blake was bring a knife; detectives stated a knife was later on discovered on the flooring of his cars and truck.

