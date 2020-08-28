Jacob Blake is in pain and handcuffed to a hospital bed, his father says

Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., on CNN’s “New Day” on August 28. CNN

Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr, informs CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that his boy is “fighting for his life.”

Mr Blake stated his boy is sedated and medicated since “he’s in so much pain.”

Blake ended up being psychological when explaining his go to to see his boy in the hospital 2 days earlier.

“His eyes were squinting when I walked into the room and I thought they were squinting because he was in pain. But when I got to his side, he grabbed my hands and began to weep and he told me that he was hallucinating and then he said I love you, Daddy, Daddy, I love you,” he stated.

Blake says his boy’s leg is handcuffed to the bed, regardless of the truth that he is disabled. Family lawyer Ben Crump stated there is no factor for that, and “it follows the pattern of deliberate indifference, and excessive force.”

Blake has actually not gone over the shooting event or what led up to it with his boy. “I don’t want to know anything right now,” stated Blake Sr

Watch the interview: