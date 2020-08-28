Jacob Blake handcuffed to his hospital bed, family say



The shooting of Jacob Blake activated days of demonstrations in Kenosha and other cities





Jacob Blake, the black guy shot 7 times in the back by cops in the United States state of Wisconsin, has actually been handcuffed to his hospital bed, his family states.

Mr Blake, 29, has actually been left paralysed from the waist down by the shooting.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers informed press reporters that he “couldn’t imagine” why handcuffs would be required.

Meanwhile, a teen charged with eliminating 2 individuals and hurting another throughout demonstrations over Mr Blake’s shooting is due to appear in court.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, will appear in Lake County, Illinois, for a hearing on a demand to have him extradited to Wisconsin.

He deals with 6 criminal counts consisting of first-degree deliberate murder, tried murder, negligent endangerment and ownership of a harmful weapon listed below the legal age of 18.

Kyle Rittenhouse is being protected by a popular legal company whose customers have actually consisted of …