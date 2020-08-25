Jacob Blake: Father says man shot in Wisconsin is ‘paralysed’

Media playback is unsupported on your device Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes says the shooting was “familiar violence to too many of us”

The black man shot many times in the back by Wisconsin police officers is paralysed from the waist down, his father has said.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot several times as he went to a car and opened its door in the city of Kenosha on Sunday.

The shooting sparked two nights of protests in the city, with buildings and cars set alight.

His father has now told a US newspaper that his son is paralysed – although doctors do not know if it is permanent.

Jacob Blake Snr told the Chicago Sun Times his son had “eight holes” in his body.

The shooting comes in the wake of the killing of another black man, George Floyd, in Minnesota in May.

Mr Floyd’s death led to demonstrations across the US and in many cities internationally.

It put a spotlight on the treatment of African-Americans by US law enforcement and prompted a wider reflection on racism in society.