Jacksonville preparing to host thousands during this year’s Republican National Convention

“It has been crisis mode for 10 weeks,” Bredehoeft told Fox News. “It’s been very hard. It’s been especially hard for our employees.”

Bredehoeft adds that while things have improved since the state started reopening in May, there’s still a ways to go.

The decision to call a last-second audible on the Republican National Convention’s location comes after a back-and-forth dispute between North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, President Trump and the RNC over whether Charlotte, the first site, could accommodate a full-scale convention because of the state’s coronavirus social-distancing guidelines. When it became clear the RNC could be unable to host a full-fledged event as desired in North Carolina, Trump called for an alteration in venue and the committee went looking for still another host city to handle the celebration and celebrations.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry threw his city’s name in to the hat for consideration, which became the greatest selection. For the sake of business owners like Bredehoeft, that he believes that this is merely what his city needed.

JACKSONVILLE MAYOR LENNY CURRY PROMISES FULL ARENA FOR REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

“This is particularly special and important as we come out of COVID-19,” Curry told Fox News. “This is an opportunity to get people back to work, it’s also an opportunity to showcase our city.”

Curry told Fox News that the convention could have an estimated $100 million economic impact on Jacksonville. With your decision made significantly less than three months ahead of the main event itself, Curry affirms that’s he confident they can pull it off.

That said, he does admit that it will be a proverbial sprint to the conclusion line.

“The RNC, they know what they want to accomplish. So, it’s not like they’re coming into our city trying to figure out what’s the goal or what do we want this to look like. It’s just on a compressed timeline,” said Curry.

Still, some planning and fundraising remain. In an unique sit-down with Fox News, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel did not downplay the magnitude of the place swap, but said she feels good about the decision overall.

“This is a massive undertaking,” said McDaniel. “We’ve planned for three years for one city. Of course, we love North Carolina, we’re going to showcase that state as well, not at the level we want to, but we’re happy to be here in Florida.”

The convention will run from Aug. 24-27 in both Charlotte and Jacksonville. The RNC emphasizes that much of the “business” will need place in North Carolina, however, many of the more celebratory events, including President Trump’s acceptance of the party’s nomination, will need place in Florida — probably at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

With Florida being home to major metropolitan areas like Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Curry acknowledges that his city can sometimes be over looked. But, if all goes according to plan, that he believes the convention could change that perspective.

“What I want people to note that are here and are watching it from their tv’s are our beautiful skyline, our beautiful river, our natural assets, [and I hope that] people would ingest some of our food scene, our art and our culture,” said Curry.

But, some come to mind about the convention coming to town due to the danger of spreading COVID-19. That includes Dr. Leo Alonso, an emergency medicine physician who works in the city.

“It’s risky because you’re bringing thousands of people from outside — most of whom haven’t been tested — and you’re introducing them into close quarters,” Alonso told Fox News.

Alonso and over 100 Florida health practitioners have signed a letter, organized by the Committee to Protect Medicare, contacting the city, state and RNC to take extra safety steps.

“As health professionals, we are concerned at the Republican National Committee’s decision to hold its convention acceptance speech and celebration in Jacksonville at a time when COVID-19 infections and deaths in Florida are on the rise,” the letter reads in part.

While the letter makes no demand of outright canceling the big event, it does ask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to require “some basic safeguards during the convention.”

These safeguards include mandating the usage of facial masks and social distancing, amping up testing in the Jacksonville area, and instituting screening and sanitizing at the big event itself.

Alonso points to the rising case numbers in the state as a reason to be more cautious.

“I’m not personally against a gathering, I’m just concerned with this one on the timing and that the way it’s going to be carried out is not going to be prudent — all the data is pointing as we should (sic.) not be having a mass gathering in Florida.”

Case numbers have spiked in the last week in the Sunshine State, and DeSantis acknowledged in a news conference Saturday that the rise cannot be explained simply by an increase in testing.

McDaniel says that she hears these concerns loud and clear, and they will be taking precautions to ensure the safety of attendees.

“Testing if it warrants at that time in August, PPE, sanitization, obviously temperature checks, and we’re going to be taking that very seriously,” said McDaniel. “This is a national security event with the president of the United States. There’s not going to be any safety and health precaution we’re not going to take that’s necessary.”

At this time, McDaniel foresees facial masks being distributed and social distancing being encouraged, but both being optional. She adds that’s all subject to change.

With thousands expected to make their way to Jacksonville, Bredehoeft believes that the convention is likely to make a difference for hundreds of business people just like her. As such, she’s excited for what’s to come, despite the risks.

“That is going to be the absolute shot in the arm that this particular city needed to get our sales back on track,” said Bredehoeft. “I think we’re going to rock this town.”