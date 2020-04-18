Jacksonville beaches reopen in Florida as states begin easing stay-at-home restrictions

The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one in every of warning in the center of a worldwide pandemic. Crowds cheered and flooded the seaside when police took the boundaries down. People had been seen swimming, biking, browsing, working and fishing.

Social distancing gave the impression to be the very last thing on anybody’s thoughts Friday. Some residents advised CNN not with the ability to go to the seaside was “torture.” People had been out with their towels, coolers and sunbathing. There had been only a few masks.

Beaches shall be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and from 5 to eight p.m. every day with some restrictions, according to Jacksonville’s website . Recreational actions such as working, biking, climbing and swimming shall be permitted throughout this delicate reopening, the town’s web site stated.

Despite the scene on the seaside Friday, the town’s web site stated actions such as sunbathing or any kind of group exercise is not going to be allowed at beaches through the restricted hours and gadgets like towels, blankets, chairs, coolers and grills is not going to be permitted on the seaside.

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Mayor Lenny Curry stated. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.” People had been excited to have the ability to get again out onto the sand. “I’m planning on going and riding my bicycle or surfing,” Elliott Toney advised CNN affiliate WJXT But not everybody thought reopening the beaches was a good suggestion. “There’s a potential for the virus to blow into the air, so I think it’s a risk,” Lisa Mancini advised the affiliate. Officials aren’t afraid to drag the plug on beachgoers if they do not abide by the social distancing guidelines and seaside restrictions, Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser stated at a press convention Friday. “This not a time to lounge. This is not a time to party. This is a time where you need to exercise, keep moving and then go home,” Glasser stated. Parks will resume common hours however the metropolis’s order limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 folks stays in impact. Gov. Ron DeSantis was criticized back in March for his dealing with of spring break and never closing the beaches sooner. As a end result, he issued a “Safer at Home” order that went into impact April three and is in impact till April 30. The order limits motion outdoors houses to offering or getting important companies or finishing up important actions and applies to interplay with different folks outdoors of residents’ houses. DeSantis supported the thought of reopening beaches, parks and different public areas as lengthy as social distancing is practiced, WJXT reported. “You look at how this disease is transmitted, it’s transmitted overwhelmingly when you are in close, sustained contact with people, usually in an indoor environment,” DeSantis stated. “Going forward, we got to be promoting people to get exercise, do it in a good way, to do it in a safe way.”

