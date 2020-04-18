Jackie McNamara expresses gratitude in first public message since waking from coma | Football News





Former Celtic as well as Scotland celebrity Jackie McNamara states he gets on the roadway to healing

Jackie McNamara has actually commemorated health care employees that conserved his life, in his first public message since experiencing a mind haemorrhage 2 months back.

The previous Celtic, Aberdeen as well as Scotland full-back was required to Hull Royal Infirmary after breaking down close to his house in York in February.

After waking from a coma as well as investing a number of weeks recouping in healthcare facility, the ex-spouse-Dundee United as well as Partick Thistle employer states he currently wants to return to life as regular, with the purpose of ultimately returning to function.

“Delighted to share my first message since my health scare in February. I would like to thank everybody for their messages of support,” the 46- year-old stated in a video posted on YouTube.

“To the paramedics that assisted in saving my life to begin with as well as obtain me to healthcare facility as well as the neurosurgeons that did the procedure after my mind haemorrhage.

“I’m recouping from that, which has actually taken a little bit of time, however I’m on the best roadway. I have another procedure to go as well as I’m sensation great concerning that as well as returning to regular as well as back to function.

“Also, the messages of support from people out there – when I came out of the coma, it was such an overwhelming experience seeing all the messages and well-wishing people praying for me. It really helped me through a difficult period.”