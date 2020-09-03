Jackie Chan forced to let his Beijing apartments go up for auction due to ownership dispute

According to Variety, the action motion picture star and martial artist purchased 2 surrounding apartments in a property substance in the capital city’s Dongzhimen district. Although he and his household have actually lived there considering that 2007, the homes are being put up for auction after a realty business that the star did promo for apparently stopped working to appropriately move the rights to the properties to Chan.

Chan supposedly dealt with Yujia Real Estate and paid some $4.9 million for the apartments at the time. The business is now secured a legal dispute with another property business that saw a Chinese court order the seizure of Yujia’s properties to be offered. Because it didn’t do the appropriate documentation, Chan’s apartments are supposedly noted as Yujia properties and are for that reason subject to the forced auction as part of the possession seizure.

Representatives for Chan did not instantly react to Fox News’ demand for remark.

The outlet reports that the apartments have a combined location of around 13,100 square feet, consisting of 6 bed rooms and 3 …