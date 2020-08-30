Jackie Bradley Jr. Drawing Trade Interest

Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Boston Red Sox is generating trade interest from groups around the league ahead of Monday’s trade due date. There’s no clear indicator whether the Red Sox are using their centerfielder up in trade conversations, however both the Giants and Indians wonder, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Bradley has actually long been thought about a standout protective outfielder. He’s lost an action in the outfield by metrics like Defensive Runs Saved (2 DRS this season, -2.0 UZR), however he nevertheless stays a practical alternative to man the middle of the yard. Just last season,Bradley Jr deserved 6 Outs Above Average by the Statcast metric, ranking as the absolute best in majors in response time. On his protective expertise alone,Bradley Jr might quickly take a function on any variety of competitors.

The offending end informs a various tale. He’s long been a confounding existence at the plate, and this season hasn’t been Bradley’s finest with the stick. A triple slash of.253/.317/.363 still holds worth when coupled with his glove, nevertheless. It would be a little unexpected for the Red Sox to keep him considered that Bradley is a totally free representative at year’s end, and they are among the couple of groups in the majors all however ensured to miss out on the playoffs. Still, the Red Sox may see worth in having his veteran …