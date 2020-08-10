Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 240Wh Backup Lithium Battery, 110V/200W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet, Solar Generator (Solar Panel Optional) for Outdoors Camping Travel Hunting Emergency



Product Description

Jackery Portable Power Station, Power Outdoors



Being outside no longer means being short of power. With Jackery portable power station Explorer 240 solar generator, you can easily stay charged while on-the-go.

FAQ

Q: What devices can Explorer 240 power?

A: Please note that the AC output port can only charge/power devices that operate at less than 200-Watt.

Q: How to know the working times for my device?

A: Working time = 240Wh* 0.85 / operating power of your device

Note:

For power saving, Explorer 240 portable power station will be turned off automatically in 6 hours when being drawn under 10W power.

The power station is not TSA approved

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240

Capacity: 240Wh (16.8Ah, 14.4V)

Battery Type: 67000mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Input: 8mm DC, 12V~30V (42W max. )

AC Output: 110V, 200W (400W peak.)

Car Port: DC 12V, 10A , 120 Watt

USB Outputs (2): 5V, 2.4A (each)

Weight: 6.6 lbs

Dimensions: 9.05*5.24*7.87in

Off-grid Solar Generator



Green and clean power supply

The recommended solar panel for solar-charging is Jackery SolarSaga 60W. Fully charged under the straight full sun around 7 hours when connected (recharging time varies from a different location, temperature, weather etc.). For those using their own solar panel, make sure that the output voltage of your solar panel is between 12-30V to be compatible with Explorer 240 Solar generator (solar panels sold separately).

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery specializes in providing outdoor green power solutions for explorers. Jackery portable power station, power outdoors.

QUIET GENERATOR & ECO-FRIENDLY CLEAN POWER: Jackery Explorer 240 is equipped with a 240 watt-hour (16.8Ah, 14.4V) lithium-ion battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! Pack light for your next camp trip with Jackery portable power station.

OUTDOOR CAMPING BATTERY: Portable power station specially designed for charging laptops, mini-cooler, drone and other outdoor electronics. Explorer 240 features 1* AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), 2* USB-A ports and 1* DC car port, power your outdoor adventure without worry.

SOLAR READY GENERATOR. Pairs well with Jackery Solar Saga 60W/100W (sold separately), easily get recharged with the efficient solar panel. Pure sine wave inverter portable power station, protect your sensitive devices; Jackery Portable power station with solid handle, easy to carry wherever you go.

PACKAGE DETAILS: You will receive 1* Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station (240Wh Portable Power Station), 1*AC Adapter, 1* car charger cable, 1* user guide.