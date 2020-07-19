Jack Nicklaus reveals he tested positive for coronavirus in March | Golf News





Jack Nicklaus and his wife both tested positive for coronavirus

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus has confirmed that he and his wife Barbara have both previously tested for coronavirus during the early part of the pandemic.

Nicklaus confirmed all through live coverage of the ultimate round of the Memorial Tournament that the pair received positive tests in March, throughout the week that the Players Championship was cancelled following the opening round because of the virus.

The 18-time major champion said he experienced a sore throat and a cough, while his wife had no Covid-19 symptoms, with the couple self-isolating for more than five weeks at their home in North Palm Beach, Florida.

The Nicklaus’ celebrate their 60th anniversary next week

“Back in mid-March, Barbara and I both contracted coronavirus,” Nicklaus told CBS. “We were very, very fortunate, we were very lucky.

“Barbara and I are both of an age, both people are 80-years-old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their own families.

“We were just a couple of the lucky ones, so we feel very strongly about trying to work with the people that are working with those that are taking care of those who have Covid-19.”

PGA Tour commisioner Jay Monahan (left) has been at Muirfield Village this week with Nicklaus

Nicklaus said in front of the event that the traditional handshake could still happen, regardless of the PGA Tour’s health and safety plan currently prohibiting it, however the tournament host confirmed you will see no pressure for the winner to take action.

“We’ve got the antibodies and theoretically we can’t get it and can’t give it,” Nicklaus added. “That’s a pleasant position to be in.

“They asked me If I was going to shake hands on the 18th green with the winner. Well, if the winner really wants to shake hands that’s fine, [but] I will not put him in that position. I cannot give it to them, but we’ll need to see what he really wants to do.”

Tiger Woods, a five-time winner of the Memorial, said he had known for time Nicklaus had tested positive and was pleased to begin to see the pair back once again to full fitness.

“The fact that they got through it and they are safe and here and healthy, its all very good news for many of us who are an integral part of golf and who looked up to Jack and [have] been around Barbara all these years,” Woods said.