Jack Nicklaus reveals he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 in March

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Jack Nicklaus is arguably the maximum golfer the planet has ever seen. His record 18 major titles and 19 runner-up spots have set an extremely difficult target for the rest.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Nicklaus was created in Ohio in January 1940 and took up golf at age 10. He won the united states Amateur title in 1959 and 1961 and finished second behind Arnold Palmer in the 1960 US Open while still an amateur.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures He turned pro at the age of 21 in 1961 and won his first title in the paid ranks at the 1962 US Open, beating Palmer in an 18-hole play-off. So began one of golf’s greatest rivalries as as this young upstart threatened to usurp the hero of Arnie’s Army.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures In 1966 Nicklaus won his third Masters and then added a sixth major title at the British Open at Muirfield in Scotland. All by the age of 26.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Another British Open title came at St Andrews in 1970 at the age of 30 for Nicklaus’ eighth major, taking him ahead of Palmer.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures By the summer of 1977 Nicklaus was on 14 majors but hadn’t won one for 2 yrs. At the British Open at Turnberry he and reigning Masters champion Tom Watson were forced to take shelter from a storm on the 3rd day before both shooting 65s to rocket away from the field.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures In what became known as the Duel in the Sun, Nicklaus and Watson went head-to-head on a scintillating final day, but the younger Watson prevailed for his second Open and third major title.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Nicklaus re-ignited his major charge with victory at the 1978 British Open straight back at St Andrews at the age of 38.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Nicklaus and Watson fought lots of battles against each other nevertheless they also came together as team-mates in the 1981 Ryder Cup at Walton Heath in England, winning all three of their matches together because the US won 18.5 – 9.5.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Nicklaus was named captain for the 1983 Ryder Cup and led his side to a narrow victory against Europe at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida. It would be the final chapter in the US winning streak that had stretched back to 1959.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Nicklaus bagged two more majors at age 40, but by 1986, aged 46, he hadn’t won one for six years. A newspaper article ahead of the Masters said he was “done, washed up, through.” Trailing leader Greg Norman by four going into the ultimate day, Nicklaus summoned some old magic. A famous birdie putt on the 17th gave him the lead for the first time.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Nicklaus’ back-nine charge sparked roars such of which Augusta hasn’t heard since and his homeward 30 gave him a sixth Green Jacket and 18th major title.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Nicklaus was again captain for the united states Ryder Cup side at his Muirfield Village course in Ohio in 1987, but the Americans crashed for their first ever defeat on home soil.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Since Tiger Woods burst onto the scene with his first major title at the Masters in 1997 he has chased Nicklaus’ major mark. But Woods has been stranded on 14 victories since 2008.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Nicklaus was awarded the Congressional Gold medal in 2015 for his services to his sport and philanthropy.

Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Nicklaus’ early career was seen as an his rivalry with Arnold Palmer (left) and Gary Player (right). Known because the “Big Three”, the trio became honorary starters at the Masters.