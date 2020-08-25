Jack Ma’s Ant Group files for IPO, which could reportedly be the biggest ever

Costfoto/Barcroft Media through Getty Images

Jack Ma’s Ant Group submitted for a going public in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Tuesday, intending to accelerate its relocation into the monetary services market.

The business is targeting a $225 billion assessment and could raise as much as $30 billion in the offer if need holds up, individuals knowledgeable about the matter informed Bloomberg.

Such an IPO would beat Saudi Aramco’s record launching. The oil giant raised $29 billion throughout its December offering at a historical $1.7 trillion assessment.

Such a launching would edge out Saudi Aramco’s IPO profits from 2019. The oil giant sold 3 billion shares in early December at a $1.7 trillion assessment. While the $29 billion …