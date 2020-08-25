Jack Ma’s Ant Group files for Hong Kong-Shanghai IPO

An worker scans a fast reaction (QR) code showed on the Ant Group’s Alipay app. Ant Group is preparing for a double going public in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, has actually provided the very first take a look at its financials ahead of its highly-anticipated going public (IPO), in a file submitted on Tuesday.

The monetary innovation powerhouse, which is still managed by Alibaba creator Jack Ma, reported earnings of 21.9 billion Chinese yuan ($ 3.2 billion) on overall earnings of 72.5 billion yuan in the very first half of the year, according to the exchange filing.

Ant Group, previously called Ant Financial, is planning a concurrent listing on the Shanghai stock market’s STAR market– a Nasdaq- design tech board– and the Hong Kong stock market.

The business has actually not yet divulged information about the prices of its shares. But one analyst previously told CNBC that its market valuation could be north of $200 billion, making it bigger than a few of America’s greatest banks.

Ant Group runs the popular Alipay mobile payments app in China which has more than 900 million users. But it provides monetary items beyond that, consisting of wealth management, loans to companies and insurance coverage.

But just recently, Ant has pivoted to focus on what it calls technology services — monetary innovation items that it can offer to business clients for a licensing charge.