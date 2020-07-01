Jack Leslie: Statue campaign launched for pioneering Black footballer

Leslie was picked to play for England in 1925, according to the National Football Museum, but the call-up was later rescinded.

“There was some an uproar in the papers. Folks in town [Plymouth] were very upset. No one ever explained official like but that had to be the reason why; me mum was English but me daddy was black since the ‘Ace of Spades.’

“There wasn’t any other reason for taking my cap away.”

Were that he to have played internationally, Leslie, who had Jamaican parentage, would have been England’s first black footballer.

Instead, it is Viv Anderson who gained that title in 1978 — more than half a hundred years after Leslie was in line to produce his debut.

Leslie passed away in 1988 having scored 137 goals in 401 appearances for Argyle, which has just earned promotion to the 3rd tier of English football, between 1924 and 1931.

The campaign to create the statue has up to now raised a lot more than £25,000 ($31,000) and will be supported by the English Football Association and Luke Pollard, Member of Parliament for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport.

“Jack Leslie should have been the first black player to appear in an England shirt but was dropped once selected because of the colour of his skin,” Pollard wrote on Twitter.

“I’m backing the campaign for a statue in #plymouth to remember one of @Only1Argyle’s greatest players.”

The FA did not instantly reply to CNN’s request for comment.

The campaign hopes to position a statue outside Home Park, Plymouth Argyle’s home stadium. If the fundraising target is exceeded an educational element will be included with the campaign.

A number of famous Black footballers have already been celebrated with statues in the UK, including former West Brom players Brendon Batson, Laurie Cunningham and Cyrille Regis.

There can also be a separate statue to Cunningham, who died in an auto accident in 1989 aged 33, near the home ground of Leyton Orient in London. Cunningham made his professional debut for Orient.