Jack Grealish in demand as Arsenal register interest in Aston Villa midfielder | Football News







Jack Grealish is in demand with a number of Premier League clubs, consisting of Arsenal, this summertime.

Arsenal signed up an interest in the Aston Villa midfielder, however did not follow up that query.

Villa have actually made it clear that Grealish is not for sale and they would not be lured to cost anything under ₤80 m.

A variety of clubs want to pay in between ₤50 m and ₤60 m however Villa would not be interested in doing an offer at that level.

Arsenal’s summertime transfer budget plan has actually been struck by their failure to receive the Champions league and the continuous monetary unpredictability brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Grealish has actually 3 years left on his agreement and Villa desire him to remain as they look for to develop themselves as a Premier League club.

Villa might have been required to offer Grealish if they had actually been relegated however his equaliser in the 1-1 draw at West Ham on Sunday kept them in the Premier League.

He might be in contention for an England beginning area at next summertime’s European Championships if he continues to play weekly, which is practically specific under Dean Smith.

But the 24- year-old, who was when a target for Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham, has actually currently confessed he might have played his last video game at VillaPark

