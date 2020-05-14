Jack Grealish has tough decision on Aston Villa future, says Conor Hourihane | Football News



















1:13



Aston Villa midfielder Connor Hourihane admits he is not shocked Jack Grealish has been linked with a big-money transfer away from the membership

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane anticipates a tough summer time for team-mate Jack Grealish, with the midfielder set to make a decision on his future.

The 24-year-old has been linked with quite a few golf equipment throughout Europe, together with, most just lately, Everton, after an outstanding marketing campaign as captain at Villa Park.

Hourihane believes Grealish can have a tough decision to make if he’s to go away the West Midlands membership, however his precedence needs to be focusing on preserving them within the Premier League.

Hourihane informed Sky Sports News: “Jack’s clearly vastly gifted, he is our talisman and he is had a unbelievable season. He’s been linked with so many golf equipment, a lot of prime groups round Europe.

“It’s going to be a tough summer time and a tough decision for Jack. Hopefully, at the beginning, he retains us up – that’s an important factor for the soccer membership.

“And then, no matter Jack decides to do, that is as much as him. He deserves every thing he will get.

“For me, he should be in the England squad as well because he has something that nobody else does, in my opinion.”

Grealish has seven objectives and 6 assists within the Premier League this season

Villa sat second from backside within the Premier League when the coronavirus pandemic pressured the suspension of the season. However, victory of their recreation in hand on the groups round them would carry them out of the relegation zone.

Hourihane, who has performed 18 instances and scored three objectives thus far this marketing campaign, believes they will study from their errors and keep away from a direct return to the Championship.

“We’ve got an inexperienced squad for this level,” Hourihane stated.

“But I feel after we come again, we’ll have taken the primary a part of the season and realized from it.

“And we’ll make sure that heading into the last 10 games we’ll use the experience we’ve got, which should help us get over the line, fingers crossed.”