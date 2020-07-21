Jack Grealish due a goal, says Aston Villa boss Dean Smith | Football News



















Aston Villa manager Dean Smith explains why he believes Jack Grealish will score before the season ends

Dean Smith says Jack Grealish is “due a goal” and contains backed his Aston Villa captain to get rid of his goal drought in the final two games of the season.

Grealish hasn’t scored because the season restarted last month, with his last goal arriving the 1-1 draw against Brighton on January 18.

Villa are 18th in the table, three points behind 17th-placed Watford and both sides play their penultimate games on Tuesday against Arsenal and Manchester City respectively.

Villa’s goal difference happens to be four worse than Watford, but Smith would be amazed if Grealish doesn’t discover the net to lead his side’s survival mission.

“Jack [Grealish] is certainly maybe not going to through the complete of Project Restart without scoring,” Smith told Sky Sports.

“So he’s due a goal with the possibilities that he is had and the opportunities.

“The other players are aswell. Trezeguet scores two against Palace but doesn’t have his best game against Everton. [Anwar] El Ghazi, [Mbwana] Samatta and Keinan Davis, they will show up trumps for people, we’re clear on that.”

Smith also praised his defence before their 37th Premier League match of the season against Arsenal at Villa Park.

“It’s good to see people like Douglas Luiz, Ezri Konsa, their upturn in form. Tyrone Mings has been having a good season anyway. Now Ezri has been catching up in terms of stature”, the Villa manager added. “That’s certainly helped us.”

Smith: We believe we will stay up

Smith’s team have now been battling relegation for a lot of the season, nevertheless they have given themselves a chance of staying up after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 and then getting a 1-1 draw at Everton.

The Villa manager says it is tough to prepare for 2 different scenarios of being in the Championship and the Premier League next season.

“We’re in a similar situation to last year where we had to plan for the Championship and in addition plan for the Premier League. Because of the position we’re in in 2010 we’re doing exactly the same.

“We were hopeful that it was planning to be just planning again for the Premier League but I believe that’s been the hardest section of it.

“The football takes care of it self, getting players trained, prepared and ready for the games is fairly easy to do.

“So we’re working as hard as we can and we believe that we can get the results that can help us maintain our Premier League status.”

‘We can not go gung-ho against Arsenal’

Watford’s game against Manchester City will soon be over by the time Villa kick-off against Arsenal – with both games survive Sky Sports – and Smith says they have to be cautious about their tactics.

“We can not go gung-ho [against Arsenal]. I don’t think any team can go gung-ho in this league as you can get discovered very quickly even as we found out in 2010 at times.

“You simply look at playing Arsenal at their place whenever we were 2-1 up and going for the next goal and so they go and obtain a free-kick and then a penalty.

Smith says Villa haven’t got the points they deserved since the restart

“We can’t go and make mistakes. We’ve had to make sure that we restricted our opponents because they were getting too many chances and with the qualities in this League you can’t be asked to score three or four goals to win games.”

‘I have a pity party for Craig Shakespeare … I used to completely clean his boots’

Smith said he was disappointed to see Watford head coach Nigel Pearson and assistant Craig Shakespeare sacked with two games of the growing season to go.

“I was very surprised and first and foremost demonstrably disappointed for Nigel and Craig who’s a great friend of mine aswell.

“We played together years and years ago and I used to clean his boots! I’m really disappointed for them both. Will it affect Aston Villa? Only time will tell. They’re in our sights to try and catch.”

U23s coach Hayden Mullins and goalkeeping coach Graham Stack have been in charge of Watford before end of the season.

“Hayden Mullins and Graham Stack have been there. They were there before Nigel and Craig went in,” Smith added.

“The players know them anyway so there will not be too much that changes I don’t think at Watford – apart from the positive influence that Nigel and Craig have experienced there.

“We will all look at their performance at Manchester City and we’ll see whether there has been an impact or maybe not. We can only just get a grip on what we control.

‘Terry focused on Villa’

0:22 Smith says their assistant John Terry is targeted on to get club within the Premier League Smith says his assistant John Terry is focused on keeping the club in the Premier League

Smith says he could be not concerned with speculation within the future of their assistant John Terry, who have been associated with the manager’s job from Bristol City.

Smith told Sky Sports: “I spoke to be able to John Terry about the Bristol City website link and he stated no. He’s fully dedicated to the job in this article.

“We’ve got a really good working relationship and a good relationship away from work as well and he’s fully focused on Aston Villa and we really enjoy working together.”

Smith needs twists in addition to turns within final week

This may be the first time typically the Villa boss is controlling in the Premier League, as well as expects a nervous finish to the period.

“You know during this period there’s going to be twists and turns. We’ve seen it in the Championship at the moment. I was hopeful that Brentford would go and get the win at Stoke … my old club,” added the previous Brentford boss.

“Now it’s [race for automatic promotion] open once more with West Brom, in addition to Fulham in addition to Brentford. There are changes and transforms, there’s always getting.

“Pressure does amusing things to individuals at times which is the sort regarding period we are going to in and i believe it’s important a person remain steady now and stay authentic regarding you do which is what we are going to trying to carry out at Villa.”

