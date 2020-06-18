Jack Grealish charged with driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at collision

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been charged with two offences following a car accident during the coronavirus lockdown.

Grealish, 24, was found to have been driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at a collision, following an incident in Waterside, Dickens Heath, in Solihull on March 29.

The Premier League footballer was pictured at the scene on the morning of Sunday 29 March, with a number of parked vehicles involved in the collision.





Grealish spoke to witnesses following the incident, but left by foot before police were able to attend.

Grealish has been postal charged to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 25 August.

A West Midlands Police statement read: “A Premier League footballer has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision.

“An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.

“The 24-year-old from Barnt Green, Worcestershire, has been postal charged to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on 25 August.”

