Jack Grealish: Aston Villa future unsure but focus only on Premier League survival | Football News

Jack Grealish says keeping Aston Villa in the Premier League would mean everything to him following their win over Arsenal at Villa Park

Jack Grealish admitted he does not know whether Tuesday’s win over Arsenal may have been his last game at Villa Park.

The Aston Villa captain is heavily linked with a move away this summer, with Manchester United top of the list of potential admirers.

Grealish, who put in a man-of-the-match display on Tuesday as Villa climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win, insists Premier League survival is his only focus for the time being.

Asked if he had played his final game at Villa Park, Grealish said: “I’m not too sure at the moment.

“I have one aim and that is to keep this club in the Premier League, where this whole fanbase know we belong.

“That’s all I’m thinking about at the moment and hopefully we can do that on Sunday.”

PL hits and misses: Grealish turns up for Villa

Sky Sports’ Gerard Brand:

“He’s easy on the eye, he’s silky on the eye, but I’m yet to be convinced by him,” said Graeme Souness after Villa’s 2-0 defeat by Liverpool earlier this month.

At the time, Villa fans too will have been underwhelmed by their talisman’s performances since the restart – Grealish had been tepid, lacked bite and was dropping deeper and deeper in games in an attempt to be Villa’s hero. But in Villa’s last three games, when it really mattered, the forward may have convinced Souness otherwise.

Grealish celebrates with goalscorer Trezeguet in their 1-0 win over Arsenal

In their biggest win of the season on Tuesday night against Arsenal, the 24-year-old dragged his boyhood club through 90 minutes of torture to a vital three points.

Yes, he is silky. Yes, he is easy on the eye, and yes, he does go down when prompted. But Grealish is routinely Villa’s top runner, is ice cold in the final third and tight areas, and is happy to throw himself into the physical battle rather than slalom around defenders. It is steel, not fragility, and he has showed all of this and more in recent games.

It culminated in his man-of-the-match performance on Tuesday, his eighth of the season. Only Kevin De Bruyne, Adama Traore and Sadio Mane have more.

And how does he feel with the hopes of Villa on his shoulders?

“I don’t really mind pressure – pressure is a privilege, my old coach used to always say that to me,” he told Sky Sports after the victory.

His future is anyone’s guess, but whoever gets Grealish next season, if indeed he does leave Villa, they will be getting a player full of grit, not just technique.