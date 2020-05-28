Jack Dorsey says Trump fact-check does not make Twitter ‘arbiter of truth’

“Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions,” Dorsey tweeted Wednesday evening.

Dorsey was responding to a firestorm of criticism the corporate has obtained from conservatives after Twitter started reality checking Trump, who’s arguably its most prolific person. Trump has additionally threatened to take motion towards Silicon Valley.

The Twitter govt’s remarks additionally got here simply hours after Fox News posted half of an interview on account of air Thursday with Mark Zuckerberg, wherein the Facebook CEO defined why his firm did not take motion on Trump’s false posts about mail-in ballots.

The tweets in query falsely claimed that the governor of California was sending out mail-in ballots to “anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.” Twitter labeled them with a message urging customers to “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” Twitter’s message instantly linked to a curated fact-checking web page populated with journalists and information article summaries debunking the declare.

“We have a different policy than, I think, Twitter on this,” Zuckerberg told Fox News . “I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.” In his tweets Wednesday, Dorsey additionally mentioned he takes final duty for selections made by Twitter and requested individuals to “leave our employees out of this.” Earlier Wednesday, Trump’s two elder sons and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pointed to tweets made by Twitter employee Yoel Roth in 2016 and 2017 as proof of Twitter’s alleged bias towards the president. “There is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me,” Dorsey mentioned. “Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.” Twitter additionally defended Roth earlier Wednesday, saying that, “no one person at Twitter is responsible for our policies or enforcement actions, and it’s unfortunate to see individual employees targeted for company decisions.” Dorsey, in keeping with a Twitter spokesperson, did not make the choice to label Trump’s tweets. A Twitter spokesperson mentioned the tweets contained “potentially misleading information about voting processes” and had been “labeled to provide additional context.” Twitter’s unprecedented determination remains to be more likely to raise further questions about its willingness to persistently apply the label to different Trump tweets which were deemed deceptive by third events, notably because the president has lobbed baseless allegations towards former Rep. Joe Scarborough relating to the loss of life of a congressional staffer years in the past. Some Twitter customers have additionally criticized the corporate for not going far enough with its new measures, including that the corporate ought to have explicitly mentioned in its label that Trump’s tweets contained false data.





Source link