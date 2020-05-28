Jack Dorsey says Trump fact-check does not make Twitter ‘arbiter of truth’

“Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions,” Dorsey tweeted Wednesday evening.
Dorsey was responding to a firestorm of criticism the corporate has obtained from conservatives after Twitter started reality checking Trump, who’s arguably its most prolific person. Trump has additionally threatened to take motion towards Silicon Valley.
The Twitter govt’s remarks additionally got here simply hours after Fox News posted half of an interview on account of air Thursday with Mark Zuckerberg, wherein the Facebook CEO defined why his firm did not take motion on Trump’s false posts about mail-in ballots.
The tweets in query falsely claimed that the governor of California was sending out mail-in ballots to “anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.” Twitter labeled them with a message urging customers to “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” Twitter’s message instantly linked to a curated fact-checking web page populated with journalists and information article summaries debunking the declare.
“There is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me,” Dorsey mentioned. “Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.”
Twitter additionally defended Roth earlier Wednesday, saying that, “no one person at Twitter is responsible for our policies or enforcement actions, and it’s unfortunate to see individual employees targeted for company decisions.”
Dorsey, in keeping with a Twitter spokesperson, did not make the choice to label Trump’s tweets. A Twitter spokesperson mentioned the tweets contained “potentially misleading information about voting processes” and had been “labeled to provide additional context.”